Official: Djed Spence commits his future to Tottenham Hotspur

In 2022, Tottenham Hotspur bolstered their squad with the young English talent Djed Spence, who is now set to remain in North London for the long haul.

Details: As officially announced by the club, Spence has signed a new long-term contract. The defender made his debut for Spurs in December 2024. Since joining Tottenham, he has made 42 appearances and scored two goals.

We are delighted to announce that Djed Spence has signed a new, long-term contract with the Club ✍️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 18, 2025

In the opening round of the new Premier League season, Tottenham thrashed Burnley 3-0 on home turf. Richarlison bagged a brace in that match, while Djed Spence played the full 90 minutes.

