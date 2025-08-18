RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Official: Djed Spence commits his future to Tottenham Hotspur

Official: Djed Spence commits his future to Tottenham Hotspur

A new contract for the defender.
Football news Today, 05:16
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Official: Djed Spence commits his future to Tottenham Hotspur Getty Images

In 2022, Tottenham Hotspur bolstered their squad with the young English talent Djed Spence, who is now set to remain in North London for the long haul.

Details: As officially announced by the club, Spence has signed a new long-term contract. The defender made his debut for Spurs in December 2024. Since joining Tottenham, he has made 42 appearances and scored two goals.

In the opening round of the new Premier League season, Tottenham thrashed Burnley 3-0 on home turf. Richarlison bagged a brace in that match, while Djed Spence played the full 90 minutes.

It is reported that the Spurs made a £60 million bid to City, but it was rejected. Tottenham are prepared to return with an improved offer.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that Tottenham intend to sign 21-year-old winger Savinho from Manchester City. Thomas Frank is personally interested in the Brazilian and has urged the club to do everything possible to secure the player.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Related Team News
Transfer news 16 aug 2025, 07:51 Savinho on Tottenham's radar! Will the player leave Manchester City?
Transfer news 16 aug 2025, 06:21 Yves Bissouma could be heading to Italy. Roma target the midfielder
Frank hopes Tottenham fans will support Tel after UEFA Super Cup fiasco Football news 15 aug 2025, 07:48 Frank hopes Tottenham fans will support Tel after UEFA Super Cup fiasco
Savinho in the Manchester City line-up Football news 15 aug 2025, 02:48 Too little! Manchester City won't let Savinho leave for Tottenham
Erik Lamela in the Sevilla squad Football news 14 aug 2025, 12:30 Thank you for the dazzling performances! Erik Lamela officially retires from professional football
Tottenham releases statement regarding racist abuse towards Mathys Tel Football news 14 aug 2025, 02:32 Tottenham releases statement regarding racist abuse towards Mathys Tel
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores