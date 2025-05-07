RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Colapinto to replace Doohan at Alpine

The recent Miami Grand Prix brought early disappointment for the Alpine team, as they lost a driver right in the very first corner of the opening lap. After a collision with Liam Lawson, Jack Doohan was unable to continue the race. In response, the team made a tough decision.

Details: Franco Colapinto will step in for Doohan over the next five rounds, starting with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The second seat at Alpine will now be rotational, while Pierre Gasly’s position remains secure.

Colapinto made his Formula 1 debut last season, filling in for Esteban Ocon at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Ocon’s move to Haas was announced. Now, the 21-year-old Argentine has the chance to prove himself over a longer stretch.

Reminder: Just yesterday, Alpine replaced its team principal, dismissing Oliver Oakes and appointing the legendary Flavio Briatore. It was Briatore’s return that fuelled speculation about Colapinto’s comeback to Formula 1, with many believing it was only a matter of time.

