Breaking! Legendary Flavio Briatore returns to F1, ready to give Colapinto a new chance

The French Alpine F1 Team is set for sweeping changes in its leadership structure.

Team principal Oliver Oakes will immediately step down from his position, according to Planet F1 journalist Thomas Maher. His role will be taken over by Flavio Briatore.

The 75-year-old Briatore previously led the Enstone-based Formula 1 team (Benetton Formula / Renault F1 Team). Under his guidance, the outfit clinched the Constructors’ Championship three times, while his drivers secured the World Drivers’ Championship on four occasions.

Briatore’s F1 career has been shadowed by controversy. Among the most notorious incidents are fraud allegations in 1994, espionage in 2007, and the infamous Crashgate in 2008, when Nelson Piquet Jr. allegedly crashed on purpose to give his teammate Fernando Alonso a strategic advantage.

Fifteen years after Crashgate, Briatore has returned to Formula 1 as executive advisor to the Alpine F1 Team, once again becoming one of the most influential figures within the squad.

According to Thomas Maher, with Briatore’s appointment, it’s only a matter of time before Argentine driver Franco Colapinto returns to Formula 1.

Recall that the 21-year-old Colapinto made his Formula 1 debut last season, competing in nine races. Currently, he serves as Alpine F1 Team’s reserve driver.