Obolon Kyiv - Dynamo Kyiv - 2:4 (video review)

In the 2nd round match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Kyiv's "Dynamo" secured an away victory against Kyiv's club "Obolon" with a score of 4:2. The match took place at the "Obolon Arena" stadium in Kyiv.

Vladyslav Vynat opened the scoring on the 17th minute. Andriy Yarmolenko increased the lead for the Kyiv club with a penalty on the 31st minute. Towards the end of the first half, Ruslan Chernenko reduced the deficit for the home team. In the added time of the first half, Vitaliy Buyalskyi scored the third goal. At the beginning of the second half, Denys Karash reduced the score again. On the 73rd minute, the hosts were reduced to ten men due to Vitaliy Hrusha's dismissal. A few minutes later, Yarmolenko sealed the final score with another penalty goal.

With eight points, "Dynamo" took the top spot in the Ukrainian Premier League standings, while "Obolon" remained in the eighth position with one point.

"Obolon" Kyiv - "Dynamo" Kyiv - 2:4 (1:3)

Goals: Vynat, 17 - 0:1, Yarmolenko, 31 (penalty) - 0:2, Chernenko, 42 - 1:2, Buyalskyi, 45+5 - 1:3, Karash, 50 - 2:3, Yarmolenko, 76 (penalty) - 2:4

Yellow cards: Moroz, 30, Hrusha, 69, Medynskyi, 79 - Kabaev, 22, Sidorchuk, 58, Shepelev, 78, Dubinchak, 79, Vivcharenko, 89.

Red card: Hrusha, 73

"Obolon": Fedorivskyi - Lukianchuk, Prijmak, Chernenko, Prokopenko, Slobodyan (Osman, 84), Medynskyi (Nahiev, 84), Vovkun (Karash, 32), Moroz, Sukhanov (Krasnopir, 65), Taranukha (Hrusha, 65).

"Dynamo": Bushchan – Dubinchak (Vivcharenko, 82), Syrota, Diachuk, Tymchyk, Sidorchuk (Brazhko, 65), Shepelev (Shepelev, 65), Buyalskyi, Kabaev (N. Voloshin, 46), Yarmolenko, Vynat (Diawara, 82).

Video review of the match