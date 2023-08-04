RU RU
Main News Obolon Kyiv - Dynamo Kyiv - 2:4 (video review)

Obolon Kyiv - Dynamo Kyiv - 2:4 (video review)

Football news Today, 15:04
Obolon Kyiv - Dynamo Kyiv - 2:4 (video review) Photo: Instagram "Dynamo" Kyiv / Author unknown

In the 2nd round match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Kyiv's "Dynamo" secured an away victory against Kyiv's club "Obolon" with a score of 4:2. The match took place at the "Obolon Arena" stadium in Kyiv.

Vladyslav Vynat opened the scoring on the 17th minute. Andriy Yarmolenko increased the lead for the Kyiv club with a penalty on the 31st minute. Towards the end of the first half, Ruslan Chernenko reduced the deficit for the home team. In the added time of the first half, Vitaliy Buyalskyi scored the third goal. At the beginning of the second half, Denys Karash reduced the score again. On the 73rd minute, the hosts were reduced to ten men due to Vitaliy Hrusha's dismissal. A few minutes later, Yarmolenko sealed the final score with another penalty goal.

With eight points, "Dynamo" took the top spot in the Ukrainian Premier League standings, while "Obolon" remained in the eighth position with one point.

"Obolon" Kyiv - "Dynamo" Kyiv - 2:4 (1:3)
Goals: Vynat, 17 - 0:1, Yarmolenko, 31 (penalty) - 0:2, Chernenko, 42 - 1:2, Buyalskyi, 45+5 - 1:3, Karash, 50 - 2:3, Yarmolenko, 76 (penalty) - 2:4

Yellow cards: Moroz, 30, Hrusha, 69, Medynskyi, 79 - Kabaev, 22, Sidorchuk, 58, Shepelev, 78, Dubinchak, 79, Vivcharenko, 89.

Red card: Hrusha, 73

"Obolon": Fedorivskyi - Lukianchuk, Prijmak, Chernenko, Prokopenko, Slobodyan (Osman, 84), Medynskyi (Nahiev, 84), Vovkun (Karash, 32), Moroz, Sukhanov (Krasnopir, 65), Taranukha (Hrusha, 65).

"Dynamo": Bushchan – Dubinchak (Vivcharenko, 82), Syrota, Diachuk, Tymchyk, Sidorchuk (Brazhko, 65), Shepelev (Shepelev, 65), Buyalskyi, Kabaev (N. Voloshin, 46), Yarmolenko, Vynat (Diawara, 82).

Video review of the match

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Dynamo Kyiv Obolon-Brovar Premier League Ukraine
Popular news
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea sign France defender Football news Today, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news Yesterday, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football
Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:31 Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:04 Obolon Kyiv - Dynamo Kyiv - 2:4 (video review) Football news Today, 15:01 AC Milan buy US midfielder for 20 million euros Football news Today, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 11:30 Juventus name new team captain Football news Today, 10:55 Real Madrid refused to sell Ukrainian Lunin to another La Liga club Football news Today, 10:38 Bayern offer over €100m for England striker Football news Today, 10:33 Shakhtar announced the transfer of the former Barcelona defender Football news Today, 08:50 Tottenham Hotspur sign defender from Bundesliga for €50m Football news Today, 08:20 Carlo Ancelotti called the main problems of real Madrid before the start of the new season Football news Today, 07:55 Tottenham are close to signing a talented Argentine striker
Sport Predictions
Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Daegu vs Ulsan Hyundai 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Holstein vs Greuther Furth 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Elversberg vs Hansa 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Blackburn vs West Brom 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Bristol City vs Preston North End 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Genk vs Eupen 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Watford vs QPR 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Middlesbrough vs Millwall 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Norwich vs Hull City 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Stoke City vs Rotherham predictions and betting tips on August 5, 2023