NPFL: Kano Pillars Suspend Technical Adviser and Chief Coach Following Poor Performance Run

Kano Pillars Football Club has officially suspended its technical adviser, Ogenyi Evans, and chief coach, Ahmed Garba, in response to the team’s disappointing form in the ongoing 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The decision comes after a string of underwhelming performances that have left fans and management concerned about the club's current trajectory.

In an official statement released by Abubakar Isah Dandago, the club’s Media and Communications Director, Kano Pillars confirmed that both Technical Adviser Ogenyi Evans and Chief Coach Ahmed Garba Yaro Yaro have been suspended with immediate effect.

“The Club’s Technical Adviser, Ogenyi Evans, and Chief Coach, Ahmed Garba Yaro Yaro, have been suspended with immediate effect following the team’s unsatisfactory performance in the ongoing 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League season,” the statement read.

Following the suspension, the club announced interim changes to the technical crew. According to the statement, former club captain and current Assistant Coach, Gambo Muhammad, will step in to lead the team’s technical duties alongside goalkeeping coach, Suleiman Shuaibu.

The statement continued.

“Former club captain and assistant coach, Gambo Muhammad, alongside goalkeeping coach, Suleiman Shuaibu, will take charge of the team’s technical duties,” while Coach Garzali Muhammad (Kusa) from the Junior Pillars “will provide support in an ad-hoc capacity pending further directives.”

Kano Pillars currently sit 18th on the NPFL table with eight points and will be aiming to turn their season around as they host Niger Tornadoes in a Matchday 10 clash this weekend.