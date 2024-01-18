RU RU NG NG KE KE
Nottingham Forest players have backed a team-mate whose father died this week

Nottingham Forest players have backed a team-mate whose father died this week

Football news Today, 03:32
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Nottingham Forest emerged victorious over Blackpool in overtime yesterday, securing a 3-2 win in the FA Cup 1/32 final. The footballers of "the Tricky Trees" dedicated their triumph to their teammate, Cheikhou Kouyaté, under challenging circumstances.

Cheikhou Kouyaté, who is currently with the Senegal national team at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, lost his father earlier this week.

After scoring goals and at the conclusion of the match, Nottingham Forest players raised shirts bearing Kuyateh's name along with the message: "Thinking of you, Kouyaté"

In the 1/16 final, Nottingham Forest will face Bristol City, a Championship side that surprisingly eliminated West Ham in the 1/32 final.

It's worth noting that due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) violations, Nottingham Forest may face point deductions in the English Premier League.

Related teams and leagues
Nottingham Forest FA Cup England
