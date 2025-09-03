RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nottingham Forest missed a player sale by... one minute

When every second truly counts.
Football news Today, 08:44
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Nottingham Forest missed a player sale by... one minute Getty Images

The end of the transfer window is a time when every minute—no, every second—is worth its weight in gold. Some clubs manage to get deals over the line at the very last moment, but for Nottingham Forest, luck wasn’t on their side this time.

Details: According to Matteo Moretto, the deal to sell the Forest winger Jota Silva to Portuguese side Sporting was practically complete, with all signatures in place. But here’s the catch: the clubs missed the deadline to submit all the documentation by... just one minute.

As a result, the winger remains on the market, and opportunities for a sale are still alive. In countries like Turkey and Saudi Arabia, the transfer window is still open, so Nottingham Forest may yet try to offload Silva to clubs there.

Reminder: Another Forest player, Murillo, is also attracting attention in the market, but from much more prestigious clubs.

