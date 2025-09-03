RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona

The battle among top clubs intensifies.
Football news Today, 05:19
Nottingham Forest's recent progress has thrust the club's players into the limelight, with football's elite now closely monitoring the Foresters’ talent.

Details: According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Barcelona have entered the race to sign Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. The 23-year-old Brazilian has been on the radar of top clubs for a year, though previously only Real Madrid were reported to be interested. Now, the list of suitors is growing.

For Barcelona, Murillo is seen as the ideal long-term successor at centre-back following the departure of Iñigo Martínez, while Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his left-footed defensive options with the Brazilian. Chelsea have also made a move, but their transfer bid was rejected.

Reminder: Nottingham Forest have no reason to worry about the defender's immediate future. He is under contract with the club until 2029, and Forest have set his price tag at €70–80 million for any potential buyers.

