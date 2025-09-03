Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona

The battle among top clubs intensifies.

Nottingham Forest's recent progress has thrust the club's players into the limelight, with football's elite now closely monitoring the Foresters’ talent.

Details: According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Barcelona have entered the race to sign Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. The 23-year-old Brazilian has been on the radar of top clubs for a year, though previously only Real Madrid were reported to be interested. Now, the list of suitors is growing.

For Barcelona, Murillo is seen as the ideal long-term successor at centre-back following the departure of Iñigo Martínez, while Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his left-footed defensive options with the Brazilian. Chelsea have also made a move, but their transfer bid was rejected.

Reminder: Nottingham Forest have no reason to worry about the defender's immediate future. He is under contract with the club until 2029, and Forest have set his price tag at €70–80 million for any potential buyers.