Nottingham Forest interested in signing two Manchester City players

Nottingham Forest continues to make ambitious plans for the summer transfer window. According to the latest reports, the club is interested not only in James McAtee but also in Manchester City star Jack Grealish. Despite his role in the Citizens' lineup, Grealish could become a key transfer for the Foresters if the club secures a spot in the Champions League next season.

Nottingham Forest is already actively working on strengthening its attacking line and midfield. Besides McAtee, who has caught the club's attention, Forest is ready to offer Grealish a new perspective. The Manchester City player, earning £15.6 million a year, is contracted with the club until 2027, but his playing time this season has been limited. Despite this, City's manager, Pep Guardiola, continues to hold him in high regard, calling Grealish "incredible."

Grealish's move to Nottingham Forest could become a new chapter in his career, which hasn't seen much development in recent years at City. Meanwhile, clubs like Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, and West Ham are also monitoring the situation with the Englishman, making the potential transfer even more intriguing.

Forest hopes that its summer acquisitions will not only strengthen the squad but also achieve high results in the next season.