Espirito Santo pleased with Nottingham Forest's participation in the Champions League race

This season, Nottingham Forest has unexpectedly challenged giants like Chelsea and Manchester City for a Champions League spot. Recent results suggest the "Tricky Trees" might miss out on the tournament, but head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is not too upset about this fact.

Details: The Nottingham Forest manager is pleased with the mere fact of being in the Champions League race, as this is something no one expected from his squad. Just being near such teams in the standings is already quite honorable.

Quote: "We are in a race that no one expected, including us. We are playing against big teams, and we can only be proud of that. And we accept this challenge. A big week lies ahead for us.

We are going to Wembley to face a big team [Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final], and we have many more games ahead. If we continue in the same spirit and compete well, you never know," Espirito Santo was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Nottingham Forest is targeting the transfer of Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.