Nottingham Forest buy Manchester United young talent

The press service of "Nottingham Forest" announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Anthony Elanga from "Manchester United" and the Swedish national team.

The transfer fee amounted to 17.5 million euros. The player has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

The 21-year-old Elanga is a product of the "Manchester United" academy. He has been playing for the first team since 2021. In total, he has played 55 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing four assists. With "Manchester United," Elanga won the English League Cup in the 2022/2023 season.

Since 2022, Elanga has been representing the Swedish national team. He has played 12 matches for the Swedish side and scored three goals.

As a reminder, "Manchester United" finished in third place in the Premier League last season, earning the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season. "Nottingham Forest" finished 16th in the Premier League.