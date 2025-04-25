“Nothing surprises me.” Farke comments on rumors of being fired from Leeds after promotion to the Premier League
After the celebrations following Leeds' return to the Premier League, sensational news emerged that the club might fire the coach who orchestrated this comeback. Daniel Farke has his own take on these rumors.
Details: The head coach of Leeds stated that at such a club, there is bound to be pressure, and journalists who don't know what's really happening at Elland Road just want to create a sensation and nothing more.
Quote: “I knew what club I was signing with. I'm not sure how many managers Leeds has had in the last 20 years, but it's a good attempt if you last three months at this club.
As soon as you sign a contract, you know there's a lot of pressure, noise, expectations. Every week someone is out there trying to track you down. There's nothing new or unexpected about it.
This club is so emotional and big that journalists who have never been here and haven't spoken to anyone in the club, of course, want to report some news. If you want to get a few clicks, sometimes you need shocking news,” Farke stated.