"Nothing has changed, except for three Ballon d'Ors." - Aitana Bonmatí shares her thoughts on receiving the award

The emotions after the Ballon d'Or ceremony still haven't settled down.

Details: Three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí shared her feelings a few days after once again etching her name into the history books of women's football.

"When you think about it, there's a lot of sacrifice, pain, and effort behind this. It's very strange. Suddenly, they announce the winner of the women's Ballon d'Or and start with the rankings, and I ask myself, 'Where am I?' I couldn't see myself. Suddenly, it's just me and Mariona (Caldentey, Arsenal) left. We're asked to come up, put on the microphone, we wish each other luck and hug. Then everything happened so fast.

I've grown up and become more experienced. I stand firmly on my feet. Nothing has changed, except for three Ballon d'Ors. I don't live every day with the goal of winning them; it's the result of hard work and, above all, collective effort. Reaching the final is already a fantastic season because the road there is always tough," said the Barcelona and Spain midfielder in an interview with Europa Press.