Football news Today, 08:47
In their latest Serie A match, Napoli earned an impressive 3–1 victory over Inter. However, the win came at a heavy cost as they lost one of their key players.

Details: The Italian club has officially confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne sustained a serious tear of the right thigh’s biceps femoris muscle. The Belgian has already begun his rehabilitation and recovery process.

Incidentally, the match featured a controversial moment when Inter striker Lautaro Martínez clashed with Napoli head coach Antonio Conte. A transcript of their heated exchange has since surfaced.

Following this victory over Inter, Napoli climbed to the top of the Serie A table. They now have 18 points after eight rounds, sharing first place with Roma.

For reference: Leonardo Spinazzola is ready to sign a new contract with Napoli until 2027, with the deal including an option to extend it through 2028 based on performance conditions.

