Not only Juventus. Kolo Muani could move to an English Premier League club

French striker on the radar of English clubs
Football news Today, 04:39
Kolo Muani celebrates his goal Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Randal Kolo Muani could be heading to England, with three Premier League teams showing strong interest in the forward.

Details: According to Le Parisien, the 26-year-old PSG striker has caught the eye of several English clubs. Newcastle, Tottenham, and Manchester United are named as the main contenders for the player, with all three sides actively searching the market for reinforcements.

The reason for this interest is the stalled negotiations between Juventus and PSG over a potential loan deal with an option to buy. The Parisians are demanding an immediate payment of 25 million euros, while Juventus is not ready to meet those terms at this stage.

Last season, Kolo Muani made 36 appearances across all competitions, netting 12 goals and providing 4 assists. Despite being under contract with PSG until 2028, the Frenchman is eager to change clubs during this transfer window.

See also: Juventus wants to buy out Kolo Muani's contract from PSG

