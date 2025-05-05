Not just a talented footballer. Eberechi Eze wins £15,000 at chess tournament
Football news Today, 13:47Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Crystal Palace and England attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze has proven he’s not just a star on the football pitch.
Details: According to the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old footballer took part in an amateur online chess tournament.
Eze ultimately clinched first place in the tournament, walking away with the top prize of £15,000.
It’s noted that Eze has played chess since childhood and often spends his free time engrossed in the game.
This season, Eze has registered 9 goals and 11 assists in 38 appearances.
Reminder: Last month, Crystal Palace reached the FA Cup final for the third time in their history (see more).
