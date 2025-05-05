Not just a talented footballer. Eberechi Eze wins £15,000 at chess tournament

Crystal Palace and England attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze has proven he’s not just a star on the football pitch.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old footballer took part in an amateur online chess tournament.

Eze ultimately clinched first place in the tournament, walking away with the top prize of £15,000.

It’s noted that Eze has played chess since childhood and often spends his free time engrossed in the game.

This season, Eze has registered 9 goals and 11 assists in 38 appearances.

Reminder: Last month, Crystal Palace reached the FA Cup final for the third time in their history (see more).