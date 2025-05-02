Not Just a Big Name: Al Ahly Define Profile for Next Head Coach

After Swiss tactician Marcel Koller left, Al Ahly SC hired Emad El Nahhas as interim manager and started looking for a new head coach.

Al Ahly’s 3 Key Criteria for New Coach

According to Egyptian media, the club’s leadership has outlined three essential requirements for the next permanent manager:

Focus on Long-Term Stability: The board wants a coach willing to commit to a long-term project aimed at building sustained success.

Vision Beyond Short-Term Wins: More than just chasing short-term results, the coach must help shape a broader football philosophy and development path.

Experience Over Fame: Reputation alone won't be enough. “We aren’t chasing big CVs. Some top-profile coaches have failed in Egyptian football despite their pedigree,” a source told FilGoal.

Leading Candidates Revealed

Local reports point to three leading names currently on Al Ahly’s shortlist:

Marco Rose – Former head coach of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Vitor Bruno – Recently departed assistant to Sérgio Conceição at FC Porto.

Jose Gomes – Portuguese manager currently in charge of Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia), previously linked to Egyptian clubs.

Marco Rose to Al Ahly is gaining momentum and as first revealed on this page. 🚨🇪🇬#africanfootball#yallayaahly pic.twitter.com/LFXmjWnPgh — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) May 1, 2025

A Strategic Appointment Ahead

Al Ahly is committed to choosing a coach who shares its long-term goals rather than just the most well-known candidate because of their high local expectations and aspirations for the CAF Champions League.