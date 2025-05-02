Not Just a Big Name: Al Ahly Define Profile for Next Head Coach
After Swiss tactician Marcel Koller left, Al Ahly SC hired Emad El Nahhas as interim manager and started looking for a new head coach.
Al Ahly’s 3 Key Criteria for New Coach
According to Egyptian media, the club’s leadership has outlined three essential requirements for the next permanent manager:
Focus on Long-Term Stability:
The board wants a coach willing to commit to a long-term project aimed at building sustained success.
Vision Beyond Short-Term Wins:
More than just chasing short-term results, the coach must help shape a broader football philosophy and development path.
Experience Over Fame:
Reputation alone won't be enough. “We aren’t chasing big CVs. Some top-profile coaches have failed in Egyptian football despite their pedigree,” a source told FilGoal.
Leading Candidates Revealed
Local reports point to three leading names currently on Al Ahly’s shortlist:
- Marco Rose – Former head coach of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.
- Vitor Bruno – Recently departed assistant to Sérgio Conceição at FC Porto.
- Jose Gomes – Portuguese manager currently in charge of Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia), previously linked to Egyptian clubs.
A Strategic Appointment Ahead
Al Ahly is committed to choosing a coach who shares its long-term goals rather than just the most well-known candidate because of their high local expectations and aspirations for the CAF Champions League.