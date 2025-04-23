Not interested in MLS? Thomas Müller rejects Cincinnati offer

The legendary German midfielder Thomas Müller has announced his departure from Bayern Munich, and several clubs have expressed their desire to sign him. Among them is Cincinnati from MLS.

Details: Initially, BILD reported on the start of negotiations between the parties regarding the German's transfer as a free agent. However, shortly after, GIVEMESPORT informed that Thomas Müller rejected this offer.

Previously, we reported that the 35-year-old veteran could stay in Europe, particularly in Serie A. Fiorentina is eager to sign the Bayern legend. Interestingly, Franck Ribéry previously moved from Bayern to this club.

Müller also has the option to continue his career at Brazilian club Internacional, while in MLS, he is of interest to San Diego, Cincinnati, and LAFC.

Reminder: Throughout his career, Müller has scored 248 goals and provided 274 assists, playing 747 matches for the German club. He boasts 12 Bundesliga titles, two Champions League trophies, and numerous other accolades.