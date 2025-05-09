Nonsense or...? Cuban astrologer predicts Leo Messi will soon split from his wife

Renowned Cuban psychic and astrologer Mhoni Vidente has made a sensational claim, predicting that Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo will soon break up, according to La República.

It's reported that the astrologer stated Messi will soon divorce, as he is allegedly seeing someone else. She also claimed that Antonela can't stand her husband anymore and will soon start a new relationship herself.

It's unclear whether this information is based on insider knowledge or the psychic's spiritual "visions," but it's worth noting that Mhoni Vidente has earned a reputation for her remarkably accurate past predictions.

Let's not forget that Messi and Antonela are considered one of the strongest couples among global celebrities. They've known each other since childhood, and Leo is said to have fallen in love with her almost at first sight. The couple has been together for about 20 years, married in 2017, and are raising three children. Their relationship appears solid and unshakeable.

So, if Vidente's predictions do come true, it would be a huge surprise and a real sensation.