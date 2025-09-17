RU RU ES ES FR FR
No penalty awarded: Bodø/Glimt defender handles inside his own box

A controversial moment.
Football news Today, 13:33
On Wednesday, September 17, Slavia Prague hosted Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt, and a heated incident unfolded during the first half.

Details: In the 36th minute, a Bodø/Glimt defender handled the ball inside his own penalty area. The referees paused play to review the situation, and after a VAR check, the head referee was called to the monitor. He ultimately ruled that it was not a penalty.

Earlier, we reported that at the age of 38, David Luiz made his Champions League return, playing his first match in the competition since 2017, when he was with Chelsea.

Reminder: The official Champions League website has published the full group-stage calendar for the 2025/26 season. Eight matchdays are scheduled, running from September 16, 2025, to January 28, 2026. Our editorial team has prepared the complete tournament schedule for you.

