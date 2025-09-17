No penalty awarded: Bodø/Glimt defender handles inside his own box

A controversial moment.

On Wednesday, September 17, Slavia Prague hosted Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt, and a heated incident unfolded during the first half.

Details: In the 36th minute, a Bodø/Glimt defender handled the ball inside his own penalty area. The referees paused play to review the situation, and after a VAR check, the head referee was called to the monitor. He ultimately ruled that it was not a penalty.

