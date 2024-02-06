RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news No clearance sale in Barcelona, and Alonso might head to Chelsea. The Daily Digest for February 5th

No clearance sale in Barcelona, and Alonso might head to Chelsea. The Daily Digest for February 5th

Football news Today, 02:11
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
No clearance sale in Barcelona, and Alonso might head to Chelsea. The Daily Digest for February 5th No clearance sale in Barcelona, and Alonso might head to Chelsea. The Daily Digest for February 5th

DailySports invites you to familiarize yourself with the transfer rumors and news brought to us on the first day of the week, Monday, February 5th.

Sergi Roberto will be the first casualty of Xavi's departure

It's already known who Barcelona will part ways with after Xavi leaves his position as the head coach this summer. Reports indicate that the contract of defender Sergi Roberto, expiring in the summer of 2024, will not be extended, as the current coach was a key advocate for keeping the 31-year-old defender in the team.

Sanches moves to Turkey

Despite the transfer windows in top leagues being closed, Turkish clubs can make transfers until February 9. Besiktas plans to take advantage of this by terminating the loan of PSG midfielder Renato Sanches from Roma and acquiring him for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea might compete with Liverpool for Alonso

There could be a serious battle for the appointment of Bayer's head coach Xabi Alonso this summer. In addition to Liverpool and Bayern Munich's interest, Chelsea is also considering the candidacy of the Spanish coach, even though Mauricio Pochettino's future is currently stable.

Key players at Barcelona won't suffer in squad cleanup

Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, stated that the club's plan to optimize the squad, aiming to generate at least €200 million, will not affect key players. This hints at the interest of other clubs in Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong.

Real Madrid closing in on Mbappé transfer

Real Madrid is rapidly advancing in negotiations for the transfer of PSG star Kylian Mbappé, according to Fabrizio Romano. Unlike last year, Florentino Perez and other members of Real Madrid's management are confident that they will reach an agreement this time.

Girona to send its leader to Manchester City

One of the leaders of Girona, Savio, will leave the team this summer and join an English Premier League club. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old Brazilian forward will join Manchester City. Savio's contract belongs to the French club Troyes, which, like Girona, is part of the City Group.

Lille values its talent at €60 million

Lille's 18-year-old central defender, Leni Yorp, has attracted attention from top European clubs, and the team is looking to capitalize on it. Currently, Lille values the player at €60 million, considering his contract expires in the summer of 2025. Factors such as contract duration and competition from top clubs will determine future developments.

Popular news
Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa
A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined Football news Today, 11:59 A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined
Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League
PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures Tennis news 04 feb 2024, 06:26 PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures
The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:11 The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal
Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:08 Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024