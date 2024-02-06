No clearance sale in Barcelona, and Alonso might head to Chelsea. The Daily Digest for February 5th

DailySports invites you to familiarize yourself with the transfer rumors and news brought to us on the first day of the week, Monday, February 5th.

Sergi Roberto will be the first casualty of Xavi's departure

It's already known who Barcelona will part ways with after Xavi leaves his position as the head coach this summer. Reports indicate that the contract of defender Sergi Roberto, expiring in the summer of 2024, will not be extended, as the current coach was a key advocate for keeping the 31-year-old defender in the team.

Sanches moves to Turkey

Despite the transfer windows in top leagues being closed, Turkish clubs can make transfers until February 9. Besiktas plans to take advantage of this by terminating the loan of PSG midfielder Renato Sanches from Roma and acquiring him for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea might compete with Liverpool for Alonso

There could be a serious battle for the appointment of Bayer's head coach Xabi Alonso this summer. In addition to Liverpool and Bayern Munich's interest, Chelsea is also considering the candidacy of the Spanish coach, even though Mauricio Pochettino's future is currently stable.

Key players at Barcelona won't suffer in squad cleanup

Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, stated that the club's plan to optimize the squad, aiming to generate at least €200 million, will not affect key players. This hints at the interest of other clubs in Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong.

Real Madrid closing in on Mbappé transfer

Real Madrid is rapidly advancing in negotiations for the transfer of PSG star Kylian Mbappé, according to Fabrizio Romano. Unlike last year, Florentino Perez and other members of Real Madrid's management are confident that they will reach an agreement this time.

Girona to send its leader to Manchester City

One of the leaders of Girona, Savio, will leave the team this summer and join an English Premier League club. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old Brazilian forward will join Manchester City. Savio's contract belongs to the French club Troyes, which, like Girona, is part of the City Group.

Lille values its talent at €60 million

Lille's 18-year-old central defender, Leni Yorp, has attracted attention from top European clubs, and the team is looking to capitalize on it. Currently, Lille values the player at €60 million, considering his contract expires in the summer of 2025. Factors such as contract duration and competition from top clubs will determine future developments.