Arsenal returned to the race for the title, PSG need a Rashford. Daily Digest for February 4

The Dailysports team has prepared a digest of the main sports events, news, and rumors that filled the information space on Sunday, February 4.

Arsenal defeated Liverpool and returned to the title race

Arsenal triumphed over Liverpool at the Emirates in the central match of the 23rd round of the Premier League. The goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard secured the victory for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta's team collected 49 points, moving up to the second position in the table.

PSG pays attention to Rashford

PSG is awaiting a decision from Kylian Mbappe, which he is expected to announce very soon. However, the Parisian club has already given up hope and come to terms with the potential departure of their leader.

According to GFFN, PSG is considering Marcus Rashford as a potential replacement for the Frenchman. It is believed that the Manchester United forward could successfully integrate into Luis Enrique's tactical scheme due to his flexibility and ability to play in various positions.

Chelsea resumes attempts to sell Lukaku

Chelsea has resumed attempts to sell Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan at Roma until the end of the season. According to teamTalk, the Aristocrats are willing to reduce the transfer fee for the Romans from €43 million to €30 million. If the Roman club cannot afford this amount, then anyone interested can acquire the player for €30 million.

Man City may sign two Bayern players in the summer

Manchester City is also showing interest in two Bayern Munich players – 28-year-old Joshua Kimmich and 20-year-old Jamal Musiala. Kimmich's contract is valid until the summer of 2025, while Musiala's extends until the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid ready to offer Mbappe a specific salary

Real Madrid is prepared to make significant financial concessions to acquire PSG and French national team forward Kylian Mbappe.

As reported by Football Espana, citing Cadena Cope, Madrid acknowledges that they cannot offer the Frenchman the same monthly salary he receives at PSG. According to the source, Mbappe's base salary at Real Madrid will not exceed €15 million.

Another setback for Chelsea

Chelsea suffered a resounding 2-4 defeat to Wolverhampton. The Aristocrats conceded four goals for the second consecutive match, having lost 1-4 to Liverpool in the previous round. Maurizio Pochettino's team is currently only in 11th place in the Premier League standings. Perhaps it's time for radical decisions?

Inter triumphed over Juventus, widening the gap from the second position

In the central match of the 23rd round of the Italian Serie A, Inter faced their closest pursuer, Juventus. The Nerazzurri secured a narrow victory. Three points were brought to the Milanese team by Federico Gatti's own goal.

After this match, the gap between the teams increased to four points, and in perspective, it could reach seven points, as Inter still has a game in hand.