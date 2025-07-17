No breakthrough as Eintracht reject another Newcastle bid for Ekitike

Newcastle are determined to bolster their attacking line and have set their sights on Eintracht forward Hugo Ekitike. However, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, there has been no progress in the negotiations. Eintracht rejected Newcastle's latest offer, and since then, the English club has made no further attempts.

There has also been no movement in talks with Liverpool.

As previously reported, much depends on Alexander Isak. Liverpool are keen to sign the Swedish striker, but if the deal falls through, the Merseysiders will shift their focus to Ekitike. Everything hinges on Isak's decision at this stage.

It was earlier reported that Ekitike became Newcastle's primary transfer target to strengthen their attack for next season, with the club ready to offer the player a lucrative contract.

Reminder: The French forward joined Eintracht last winter from PSG and has since scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists in 64 appearances.