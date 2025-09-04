Nigeria vs Rwanda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 6, 2025

Nigeria will host Rwanda at home in a match of the seventh round of qualification for the 2026 World Cup. We bring you information on where and when to watch this match.

Nigeria vs Rwanda: What you need to know about the match

Nigeria have struggled to find consistency in the qualifiers so far, collecting seven points from their opening six matches. They sit just one point off second place, leaving everything to play for in the race for the playoff spots reserved for runners-up. The gap to first place is six points, meaning there is still a chance to claim a direct ticket. Four matches remain in the campaign.

Rwanda, meanwhile, are looking to defend their grip on second place. They are level on points with Benin and trail the group leaders by five. The Rwandans are four points adrift of the team currently sitting in the top four of the runners-up ranking, meaning that even finishing second may not be enough to secure qualification for the tournament.

Nigeria vs Rwanda: When and where will the match take place?

The CAF World Cup Qualifier between Nigeria and Rwanda will take place on Saturday, September 6, kicking off at 18:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 09:00

New York 12:00

Panama 12:00

Toronto 12:00

Port of Spain 13:00

London 17:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 19:00

New Delhi 21:30

Sydney 02:00

Kiribati 04:00

Nigeria vs Rwanda: where to watch the match online

In Africa, the match will be broadcast on SuperSport and DStv. Fans worldwide can follow the action live on FIFA+. In Nigeria, coverage will also be available on StarTimes and SuperSport, with the same broadcasters carrying the game in Rwanda.

In the United States, the match will be shown on ESPN+.