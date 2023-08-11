"Nice" in the 94th minute missed the victory in the opening match of Ligue 1

In the 1st round of the French championship, "Nice" played a draw with "Lille" with a score of 1:1. The match took place at the "Allianz Riviera" stadium in Nice. Goals were scored in the 18th and 90+4th minutes.

On the 18th minute, Gaëtan Laborde opened the score for "Nice". In the final moments of the match, "Lille" avoided defeat thanks to a goal by Bafodé Diakité.

In the 2nd round, "Nice" will play away against "Lorient", while "Lille" will host "Nantes". Both matches will take place on August 20.

"Nice" – "Lille" - 1:1 (1:0, 0:1)

Goals: 1:0 – 18 Laborde, 1:1 – 90+4 Diakité.

"Nice": Benítez, Atal (Lotomba, 46), Dante, Todibo, Bard, Ndoye, Sanches, Thuram (Rosario, 57), Boga (Diop, 57), Laborde (Guessand, 58), Moffi (Boudaoui, 81).

"Lille": Chevalier, Santos, Diakité, Alessandro, Ismaïli, Cabella (Gudmundsson, 81), André, Haraldsson (Yazıcı, 80), Balaba (Gomes, 61), Vinícius (Zhegrova, 67), David.

Yellow cards: Atal (35), Haraldsson (38), Laborde (45), Santos (45), Thuram (55).