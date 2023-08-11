RU RU
Main News "Nice" in the 94th minute missed the victory in the opening match of Ligue 1

"Nice" in the 94th minute missed the victory in the opening match of Ligue 1

Football news Today, 17:15
"Nice" in the 94th minute missed the victory in the opening match of Ligue 1 Photo: Instagram "Nice" / Author unknown

In the 1st round of the French championship, "Nice" played a draw with "Lille" with a score of 1:1. The match took place at the "Allianz Riviera" stadium in Nice. Goals were scored in the 18th and 90+4th minutes.

On the 18th minute, Gaëtan Laborde opened the score for "Nice". In the final moments of the match, "Lille" avoided defeat thanks to a goal by Bafodé Diakité.

In the 2nd round, "Nice" will play away against "Lorient", while "Lille" will host "Nantes". Both matches will take place on August 20.

"Nice" – "Lille" - 1:1 (1:0, 0:1)
Goals: 1:0 – 18 Laborde, 1:1 – 90+4 Diakité.

"Nice": Benítez, Atal (Lotomba, 46), Dante, Todibo, Bard, Ndoye, Sanches, Thuram (Rosario, 57), Boga (Diop, 57), Laborde (Guessand, 58), Moffi (Boudaoui, 81).

"Lille": Chevalier, Santos, Diakité, Alessandro, Ismaïli, Cabella (Gudmundsson, 81), André, Haraldsson (Yazıcı, 80), Balaba (Gomes, 61), Vinícius (Zhegrova, 67), David.

Yellow cards: Atal (35), Haraldsson (38), Laborde (45), Santos (45), Thuram (55).

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Nice Lille Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game Football news Today, 17:09 Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game
"Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences Football news Yesterday, 16:20 "Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences
Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club Football news Yesterday, 14:59 Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club
Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season Football news Yesterday, 12:48 Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season
Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news 09 aug 2023, 23:52 Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final Football news 09 aug 2023, 13:09 Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:15 "Nice" in the 94th minute missed the victory in the opening match of Ligue 1 Football news Today, 17:09 Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game Football news Today, 16:29 Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in the first match for Al Ahli Football news Today, 15:30 Neymar close to returning to Barcelona Football news Today, 15:15 RB Leipzig have bought the talented Frenchman for 30 million euros Football news Today, 14:55 Al Ahly offer €12m for Liverpool star Football news Today, 14:35 Liverpool and Chelsea have offered almost 130 million for the Brighton midfielder Football news Today, 14:20 Legendary Eden Hazard received offers from three clubs Football news Today, 13:57 Borussia Mönchengladbach staged a scoring extravaganza in the German Cup match Football news Today, 12:52 Real Madrid enter the fight for the star of the national team of Morocco
Sport Predictions
Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs West Ham United 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Brighton vs Luton Town 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Everton vs Fulham predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Brighton vs Luton predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Real Sociedad vs Girona 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Marseille vs Reims 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Newcastle vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Bayern vs RB Leipzig 12 August 2023