Neymar's father visits the site where his son plans to build a luxury sports and entertainment complex

Santos star Neymar continues to invest in a range of business ventures. His latest project is set to be the construction of the massive Neymar Jr. Ecosystem sports and entertainment complex in Porto Belo, on the northern coast of Santa Catarina.

The Brazilian shared a video on his Instagram page showing his father visiting the construction site to unveil the largest billboard in Brazil—a 912-square-meter panel located along the BR-101 highway, right opposite the main entrance to the city. The billboard will advertise the upcoming sports complex.

The complex will feature paddle tennis courts, footvolley, beach tennis, a gym, and the “NJ Experience”—a dedicated area with restaurants, a swimming pool, and a sauna. The opening is scheduled for 2027.

The complex is part of Porto Belo Cidade dos Lagos, a unique smart city project. The mega-development will also include an equestrian center, more than 600 residential plots, commercial spaces, and 22 towers ranging from 11 to 24 stories high, spanning a total area of more than 900,000 square meters.