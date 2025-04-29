RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cleber Xavier Named New Head Coach of Santos FC, Debut Set for Copa do Brasil Clash

Yesterday, 23:50
Santos FC has a new head coach: Cleber Xavier was announced as the manager of the first team, signed a contract through December 2025, and will be officially presented on Wednesday at a press conference scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Brazil time.

Born in Alegrete, Rio Grande do Sul, the 61-year-old Xavier brings decades of experience to the role. He served as Tite’s top assistant for 24 years and was part of Brazil’s coaching staff at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. His career also includes spells at top Brazilian clubs such as Grêmio, Internacional, Palmeiras, Atlético-MG, Corinthians, and Flamengo.

This marks Cleber Xavier’s first job as head coach. He arrives at Santos with assistant coaches Matheus Bachi and Vinicius Marques, as well as physical trainer Fábio Mahseredjian — all former members of Tite’s Brazil national team staff. César Sampaio, who led the team on an interim basis for the last three matches, will remain as a permanent assistant.

Xavier will make his debut on Thursday, May 1, when Santos hosts CRB at Vila Belmiro in the first leg of the 2025 Copa do Brasil third round. The club is placing its trust in an experienced coaching team to revitalize its campaign.

Santos FC
