Neymar won $66 thousand in a poker tournament

Football news 25 oct 2023, 03:00
Brazilian football player Neymar, who moved to the Saudi club Al-Hilal last summer, continues to be interested in poker.

He recently performed well in an online poker tournament hosted by PokerStars.

The star player of the Brazilian national team paid an entry fee of 5.2 thousand dollars (about 4.8 thousand euros) and eventually took second place among 59 participants. For this result he received 66 thousand dollars (62 thousand euros)

The winner of the tournament was Dominykas “Mikensonas” Mikolaitis, who received a prize of 91.6 thousand dollars (about 86 thousand euros).

It is noteworthy that this month Neymar suffered a serious knee injury during the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay. Due to the injury, the star Brazilian is forced to be absent from the field for seven to nine months. According to preliminary expectations of experts, the footballer will be able to return to the field only in a year.

