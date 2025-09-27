Neymar sues Brazilian journalist after accusations of whiskey and energy drink addiction

Scandalous story gathers momentum

Brazil and Santos star Neymar has filed a lawsuit after journalist Rodolfo Gomes accused him of having a "whiskey and energy drink addiction" and engaging in "unprofessional late-night gaming sessions." The 33-year-old footballer and his representatives have called Gomes' statements reckless, defamatory, and false.

Gomes posted a video on his Futeboteco channel, claiming that Neymar drinks whiskey mixed with energy drinks, smokes hookah, and only goes to bed at 4–5 a.m. The journalist also alleged that Neymar's habits negatively affected his teammates and that Santos had to reschedule training sessions so the star could attend.

🚨 Neymar NÃO joga mais em 2025.



Segundo informações de Rodolfo Gomes, o atacante do Santos não terá tempo de recuperação para voltar a jogar neste ano.



A fonte ainda fala:



“Ele tá viciado em whisky com energético, fuma narguilé e só dorme às 4/5h da manhã…”



🎥 @Rodox_Gomes pic.twitter.com/htoEo8Kut3 — Pérolas da Imprensa Esportiva (@esporteperolas) September 25, 2025

Additionally, Gomes reported that the club's new head coach, Juan Pablo Vojvoda, is considering moving training sessions to an earlier time to indirectly address the issue.

Neymar responded to the allegations on social media with humor, posting a photo of an energy drink can captioned: "ADDICTED to Red Bull. This one's great," adding a winking emoji.

It is worth noting that the forward is currently sidelined due to a muscle injury sustained in training on September 18. He is expected to return to action in November.