Neymar Linked with Surprise Ligue 1 Return via Marseille Interest

Neymar may be headed back to France. According to Goal France, Olympique de Marseille has expressed strong interest in signing the Brazilian star, currently playing for Santos, in what would be a shocking return to Ligue 1 after his high-profile PSG stint.

After rejoining Santos, Neymar hoped to rediscover form and joy at his boyhood club, but things haven’t gone entirely to plan. With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching—and likely being his last—the forward is said to be open to a move that offers him elite-level competition and better preparation.

Marseille, one of France’s most historic clubs, sees an opportunity. Far from PSG’s financial muscle but rich in legacy, the southern club aims to make a bold statement by luring Neymar back to French football. The timing aligns: Neymar’s current deal with Santos runs until December 2025, meaning he could negotiate a free move starting January. However, Marseille would need to reach an agreement with Santos to bring him in during the current transfer window.

Neymar’s previous Ligue 1 spell saw him rack up 173 matches with 118 goals and 79 assists for PSG. While injuries limited his consistency, his talent was never in doubt. Yet he never achieved the ultimate goal of winning the Champions League in Paris—a gap Marseille might now tempt him to fill in a new chapter.