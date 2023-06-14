Newcastle want to buy the leader of Inter

The Telegraph reports that Newcastle is interested in purchasing midfielder Nicolò Barella from Inter and the Italian national team.

According to the source, the English club intends to acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window and is prepared to pay around €60 million for his services. If the transfer goes through, Barella would become Newcastle's highest-paid player.

In the current season, the 26-year-old Barella has appeared in 52 matches across all competitions for Inter, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.