Newcastle shows interest in Milan star
English "Newcastle" is interested in the young midfielder of "Milan" Sandro Tonali.
According to The Athletic, the APL bronze medalist is willing to offer 50 million euros for his services.
Also interested in the services of the Italian is Chelsea, who did not enter into negotiations.
Last season, Tonali played in 48 games, scoring two goals and giving ten assists.
