Newcastle interested in Manchester City midfielder

Newcastle are interested in Manchester City and England midfielder Calvin Phillips, according to The Telegraph.

According to the source, the Magpies are considering the option of signing a player in the summer transfer window. Newcastle are not ready to buy the player due to financial constraints, so they want to loan him until the summer of 2024. Phillips may agree to the transfer, as he does not have enough game practice.

The 27-year-old Phillips made 21 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions last season without scoring a single goal or providing an assist. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2028.