Football news
In the final match of today's game day in the English Premier League there was a defeat. At Bramall Lane in Sheffield, Newcastle scored 8 unanswered goals against the hosts.

Eddie Howe's men were already leading 0:3 at the break, and continued their beating in the second half. The match ended with a non-football score of 0:8. It is worth noting that all 8 goals against Sheffield United were scored by 8 different Newcastle players.

In total, the Magpies made as many as 15 shots on target during the match. The match itself took place with a total advantage of the guests, which was ultimately reflected on the scoreboard.

Sheffield United - Newcastle - 0:8.

Goals: 0:1 - Longstaff 21, 0:2 - Bern 31, 0:3 - Botman 35, 0:4 - Wilson 56, 0:5 - Gordon 61, 0:6 - Almiron 68, 0:7 - Guimaraes 73 , 0:8 — Isak 87.

Prior to this, Sheffield players conceded 9 goals in five previous Premier League matches. The team finished bottom of the table, with Newcastle moving up to 8th place.

