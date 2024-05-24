Newcastle has two more transfers planned for the summer window

Much has been said about Newcastle's strengthening of the centre-back position, which has been forced by injuries to their main centre-backs, but the Magpies are thinking about attack too, having planned several transfers of players in this area.

According to The Telegraph, Eddie Howe's team are targeting the signing of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen. However, Newcastle fear that these transfers will be difficult, also because of the price, so it will be necessary to sell some of their players.

Signing a right winger is also a priority for the Forties, and Crystal Palace's Michael Oliseh has been considered alongside Bowen, but the latter is already a transfer target for a number of clubs, including Manchester United.

Newcastle are also said to be working on the goalkeeper position, with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili also being considered.