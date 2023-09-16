Newcastle beat Brentford not without problems

The match of the sixth round of the Premier League between Newcastle and Brentford was held at St. James Park.

Newcastle have not started this season as well as expected. In the opening four rounds, they won only once and lost three times. Eddie Howe's side started the match against Brentford quite confidently, but failed to score in the first half.

In the second half, Callum Wilson scored in the 57th minute, but the goal was disallowed after VAR review. It wasn't even ten minutes later that Wilson got a chance to score and did it by taking a penalty. The referee reviewed the replays again for a penalty against Brentford, but did not award a penalty kick.

Newcastle held on to a narrow lead and secured their second win of the season. The team is currently in 11th place and has six points.

Premier League. Fifth round

"Newcastle United" - "Brentford" - 1:0

Goals: 1:0 - 64 Wilson