RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news New striker for Simeone. Atletico to sign Italy international Raspadori

New striker for Simeone. Atletico to sign Italy international Raspadori

Madrid side continue to strengthen their squad
Football news Today, 15:30
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
New striker for Simeone. Atletico to sign Italy international Raspadori Photo: x.com/calciostyle4

Atletico are on the verge of completing another summer signing—Napoli and Italy national team forward Giacomo Raspadori is set to join Diego Simeone's squad. The parties have already agreed on personal terms, and the Neapolitans have given the green light to the deal, according to Diario AS.

The Madrid club will pay €22 million for the 25-year-old striker, plus an additional €4 million in bonuses. In the coming days, Raspadori will arrive in the Spanish capital to undergo his medical and sign the contract, after which he could make his debut as early as the opening round of La Liga against Espanyol.

The Italian will replace Angel Correa, who has moved to Tigres, and will compete for a spot in the lineup with Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez, and Alexander Sorloth.

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli Schedule SSC Napoli News SSC Napoli Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores