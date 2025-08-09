New striker for Simeone. Atletico to sign Italy international Raspadori

Atletico are on the verge of completing another summer signing—Napoli and Italy national team forward Giacomo Raspadori is set to join Diego Simeone's squad. The parties have already agreed on personal terms, and the Neapolitans have given the green light to the deal, according to Diario AS.

The Madrid club will pay €22 million for the 25-year-old striker, plus an additional €4 million in bonuses. In the coming days, Raspadori will arrive in the Spanish capital to undergo his medical and sign the contract, after which he could make his debut as early as the opening round of La Liga against Espanyol.

The Italian will replace Angel Correa, who has moved to Tigres, and will compete for a spot in the lineup with Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez, and Alexander Sorloth.