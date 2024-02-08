New regulations in football, Mbappé is getting closer to Real Madrid. Daily Digest for February 8

Dailyspots has prepared a digest of the major sports news and rumors that appeared in the media on Thursday, February 8th.

Milan Wants to Invite Lopetegui

Milan continues its search for a potential replacement for head coach Stefano Pioli.

According to journalist Relevo Matteo Moretto, the bosses of the Italian club are seriously considering the renowned Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui. It is noted that the leadership of the Rossoneri highly values the methods of work of the specialist.

PSG to Leave Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain will leave their home stadium Parc des Princes in the coming months. The president of the Parisian club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, confirmed that the club will leave the arena after the Paris City Council voted to ban the sale of the stadium.

Qatar Sports Investments, the Qatari investment company that owns PSG, has long sought to buy the stadium in order to expand its capacity, aiming to increase revenues from hosting matches. This has led to a confrontation with the city council, which owns the stadium.

Football to Introduce Blue Card

Football will introduce a new color card for certain types of penalties, according to The Telegraph.

As it became known, the International Football Council has decided to introduce a blue card. It will be given for deliberate disruption of an attack and dissent with the referee. The player will leave the field for 10 minutes. If he receives two blue cards or a yellow and a blue one, he will be sent off with a red card.

Čeferin Will Not Seek Re-Election in 2027

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin announced that he will not run for re-election in the UEFA presidential elections in 2027. This comes against the backdrop of UEFA changing its statutes and allowing Čeferin to run for a third term, which was previously prohibited.

Mbappé Agrees to Contract with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé is getting closer to a move to Real Madrid.

According to CaughtOffside, the 25-year-old winger has reached an agreement with the "Los Blancos" both on image rights and on salary, the latter of which the Frenchman has agreed to reduce.

Chelsea is prepared to engage in a major swap deal

Chelsea intends to acquire Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the upcoming summer transfer window, and in exchange for the Dutchman, the "Blues" are willing to offer one of their wingers.

According to Todo Fichajes, the transfer offer for de Jong will consist of €40 million and 23-year-old winger Mikhail Mudrik to facilitate the deal.

UEFA Nations League 2024/2025 Draw Held

Today in Paris, the draw for the new season of the prestigious football tournament among national teams - the UEFA Nations League, took place. The results are available here.