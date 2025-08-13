New Playoff Format to Decide Final 2026 World Cup Spots

FIFA has unveiled the revamped playoff system for the 2026 World Cup, which will award the final two spots for the tournament in Mexico, the United States and Canada, according to CNN. With the expansion from 32 to 48 teams, the playoff has been rebranded as an “international repechage,” taking the form of a mini-tournament from March 26 to 31, 2026.

Six teams will compete for those places: two from Concacaf, one from Africa, one from South America, one from Asia and one from Oceania. So far, only New Caledonia has secured its spot through the Oceania berth. The remaining five will be determined through continental qualifiers, with their November FIFA ranking playing a key role in seeding.

The tournament will feature four matches: two semifinals and two finals, all single elimination. The four lowest-ranked teams will meet in the semifinals, while the two highest-ranked sides will await the winners in the finals. The matchups will be set during the December 4 draw, which will also finalize the World Cup group stage.

Currently ranked 152nd in the FIFA standings, New Caledonia is expected to be involved in one of the opening matches. With no home-and-away legs, the margin for error will be nonexistent. This new setup, besides enabling rare matchups, is set to deliver a dramatic conclusion to the qualification path for the first-ever 48-team World Cup.