New Lions Roar: Enzo and Lorenzo Kana-Biyik Carry Cameroon’s Football Legacy

Today, 17:17
Cameroonian football is still shaped by the illustrious Kana-Biyik family, while a new generation is making waves in France's youth levels.

Enzo Kana-Biyik: Le Havre's Rising Star

Leading the charge is Enzo Kana-Biyik, standout striker for Le Havre’s U19 side. With nine goals in 15 games this season, the teenage forward has shown excellent finishing skills and great promise for Cameroon's front line going forward.

Lorenzo Kana-Biyik: PSG’s Promising Talent

Right behind Enzo, Lorenzo Kana-Biyik is also catching attention with Paris Saint-Germain’s U17 squad. Though still early in his development, his performances have generated excitement around his progress.

A Family of Indomitable Lions

The Kana-Biyik name is already etched in Cameroon’s football folklore:

  • François Kana-Biyik famously scored the winning goal against Argentina in the opening match of the 1990 FIFA World Cup.
  • His brother, André Kana-Biyik, earned 24 caps and netted 3 goals for the national team.
  • Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, André’s son, also represented the Indomitable Lions on 7 occasions.

As Enzo and Lorenzo rise through the ranks, the legacy of the Kana-Biyik dynasty looks set to inspire future generations of Cameroonian talent.

Cameroon
