New investment? Erling Haaland attends Ferretti Group event

Busy with important affairs

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is making the most of his downtime before the club season resumes, attending an event at Monaco’s yacht club. The striker shared photos from the occasion on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted snapshots from a Ferretti Group party, which featured a live concert. The Norwegian captioned his post: “A pleasure to be part of this special night @ferrettigroup.”

For context, Ferretti Group is a global leader in the design, construction, and sale of luxury yachts and leisure boats. Rumor has it that Haaland is planning to become a client soon and may even be in the market for his own yacht.

Don’t forget, on Sunday, September 14, Manchester City and Haaland face a real test — the Manchester derby against cross-town rivals United. After a tough start with two losses in their first three matches, the Citizens need to bounce back, and a clash against their arch-enemies could be the perfect opportunity to lift the fans’ spirits and reignite the squad’s fighting spirit.