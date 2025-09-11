RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news New details emerge in the case of Raúl Asensio's alleged distribution of intimate content

New details emerge in the case of Raúl Asensio's alleged distribution of intimate content

Some mitigating factors have surfaced.
Football news Today, 09:45
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Raúl Asencio Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Raúl Asensio is currently under investigation for the alleged distribution of intimate content, and investigators have reportedly gathered significant evidence in the case.

Details: According to Cadena Cope, the older of the two girls involved—who was 18 at the time—has withdrawn her accusations, stating she accepted Asensio's apology. As a result, the prosecutor is not pursuing charges of distributing child pornography, but is seeking a 2.5-year prison sentence for sharing intimate content without consent.

However, the younger victim, who was 16 at the time, continues to press both charges and is demanding a four-year prison sentence for the Real Madrid defender. Despite this, investigators still believe Asensio is implicated in the incident.

Six days after the event, Asensio was with a friend who asked to see the video. Asensio contacted Rodríguez, who sent him the recording, which Asensio then showed to his friend. At that moment, he was aware that one of the girls was a minor.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that prosecutors are seeking four and a half years in prison for Asensio's co-defendants in the case. Read more here.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid's club base Lifestyle Today, 08:48 Jude Bellingham reacts to his return to training after surgery
“I’m satisfied.” Tchouaméni shares his thoughts on working with Xabi Alonso Football news Today, 04:19 “I’m satisfied.” Tchouaméni shares his thoughts on working with Xabi Alonso
One of the victims forgives Raúl Asensio in explicit video leak case Football news Today, 01:19 One of the victims forgives Raúl Asensio in explicit video leak case
Police arrest Oviedo fan for racist abuse directed at Mbappé Football news Yesterday, 16:38 Police arrest Oviedo fan for racist abuse directed at Mbappé
Konaté Transfer news Yesterday, 13:17 Konaté refuses to extend Liverpool contract in pursuit of Real Madrid move
“My story is over.” Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s Champions League triumph Football news Yesterday, 12:27 “My story is over.” Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s Champions League triumph
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores