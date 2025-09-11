New details emerge in the case of Raúl Asensio's alleged distribution of intimate content

Some mitigating factors have surfaced.

Real Madrid midfielder Raúl Asensio is currently under investigation for the alleged distribution of intimate content, and investigators have reportedly gathered significant evidence in the case.

Details: According to Cadena Cope, the older of the two girls involved—who was 18 at the time—has withdrawn her accusations, stating she accepted Asensio's apology. As a result, the prosecutor is not pursuing charges of distributing child pornography, but is seeking a 2.5-year prison sentence for sharing intimate content without consent.

However, the younger victim, who was 16 at the time, continues to press both charges and is demanding a four-year prison sentence for the Real Madrid defender. Despite this, investigators still believe Asensio is implicated in the incident.

Six days after the event, Asensio was with a friend who asked to see the video. Asensio contacted Rodríguez, who sent him the recording, which Asensio then showed to his friend. At that moment, he was aware that one of the girls was a minor.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that prosecutors are seeking four and a half years in prison for Asensio's co-defendants in the case. Read more here.