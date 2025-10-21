New Champions League anti-record! Pafos player receives fastest red card in Champions League history
Cypriots down to ten men as early as the 4th minute
Football news Today, 13:39Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1980686242883989794
Joao Correia, a player for Cyprus' Pafos, was shown a red card in just the 4th minute of the Champions League third round match. This incident has now become a historic moment in the Champions League.
Details: The red card shown to Pafos winger Joao Correia at the 3:03 mark is now the fastest in tournament history.
Until today, the record belonged to Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Kucher of Shakhtar, who was sent off at 3:59 in the Bayern vs. Shakhtar match (2015). Completing the top three anti-record holders is Valérien Ismaël (Inter vs. Werder, 2004, 5:52).
Reminder: Barcelona fielded one of the youngest line-ups in Champions League history.