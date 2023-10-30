New Busquets is absent. The most problematic position in Barcelona is renowned

In January, Barcelona will explore options in the transfer market to bolster the defensive midfield position, as reported by Relevo. This issue has become a top priority for the Catalan club's sporting director, Deco.

Oriol Romeu, acquired from Girona during the offseason, has been unable to address the void left by Sergio Busquets' departure. However, Barcelona's grievances aren't solely directed at the newcomer. It is noted that Oriol Romeu's level of play has declined compared to the beginning of the season. Nevertheless, one of the primary reasons for the player's dip in form can be attributed to the substantial burden placed on him. Oriol Romeu is the sole player in Barcelona's squad who specializes in the defensive midfield role. Hence, the Catalan club requires an alternative.

