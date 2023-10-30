RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news New Busquets is absent. The most problematic position in Barcelona is renowned

New Busquets is absent. The most problematic position in Barcelona is renowned

Football news 30 oct 2023, 16:01
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
New Busquets is absent. The most problematic position in Barcelona is renowned New Busquets is absent. The most problematic position in Barcelona is renowned

In January, Barcelona will explore options in the transfer market to bolster the defensive midfield position, as reported by Relevo. This issue has become a top priority for the Catalan club's sporting director, Deco.

Oriol Romeu, acquired from Girona during the offseason, has been unable to address the void left by Sergio Busquets' departure. However, Barcelona's grievances aren't solely directed at the newcomer. It is noted that Oriol Romeu's level of play has declined compared to the beginning of the season. Nevertheless, one of the primary reasons for the player's dip in form can be attributed to the substantial burden placed on him. Oriol Romeu is the sole player in Barcelona's squad who specializes in the defensive midfield role. Hence, the Catalan club requires an alternative.

Previously, Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gündogan criticized his teammates following their defeat to Real Madrid.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night
Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid
It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh
VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty Football news Today, 01:20 VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty
Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win Football news Today, 00:40 Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win
VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz Tennis news Yesterday, 18:22 VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:29 Lyon coach spoke for the first time about the attack by Marseille fans Boxing News Today, 06:21 The Usyk-Fury fight will not take place in December. New deadlines announced Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:00 FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world Football news Today, 03:30 Basel did not score a single goal in October. The team is heading for elimination Football news Today, 03:00 Eden Hazard talks about what he's doing after retiring Football news Today, 02:30 Ronaldinho recalled the advice he gave Messi at the start of his career Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 01:40 Video. «F**king illegal». Ngannou accuses Fury of employing a forbidden strike
Sport Predictions
Football Today TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 Football Today Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023