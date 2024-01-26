New agents of a Bayern Munich player want the footballer to initiate talks with the club sooner

New agents have emerged for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané, as reported by journalist Florian Plettenberg.

According to sources, these agents have good relations with the management of the Munich team. They aim for Leroy Sané to initiate talks with the club sooner regarding a new long-term contract. It's worth noting that this agency also represents the interests of Musiala and Wanner. Sane's existing contract runs until the summer of 2025. The player is focused on Bayern Munich and wants to win trophies, but the allure of the Premier League remains.

On June 30, 2020, Sane signed a five-year contract with Bayern Munich. The German club paid €45 million for his transfer. Leroy's transfer to Bayern was completed on July 3.

In a recent match, Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica exhibited unsportsmanlike behavior. In the rescheduled 13th round Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich, on the 75th minute, the Croatian coach slapped Leroy Sané when he tried to quickly return the ball to the coach from behind the touchline. Bjelica received a red card for this aggressive action.