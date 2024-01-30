Neuer does not deny the possibility of the former coach of Borussia Dortmund coming to Bayern

Borussia Dortmund's history in Jürgen Klopp's coaching career might discourage some from considering yet the current Liverpool manager to take charge of Bayern Munich. However, Manuel Neuer does not share this sentiment.

As quoted by talkSPORT, Neuer expressed openness to the idea of Klopp becoming Bayern's coach:

"I think it depends on him, and I don't think Bayern would have anything against it. He is a well-known, very good, experienced, tactically skilled coach who is highly respected by all footballers and athletes. I believe he is definitely a potential candidate who could work at Bayern at some point. Whether he wants to do it – of course, it's up to him. Maybe he wants to take a break first. Perhaps he no longer wants to deal with day-to-day affairs. I can imagine that someday he could become the coach of the national team. Of course, it mainly depends on him."

It's worth noting that Klopp worked with Borussia Dortmund before joining Liverpool. From 2008 to 2015, the coach won the Bundesliga twice and reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2013, where he lost to Bayern Munich.