Negotiations have already begun. Tyson Fury could return to the ring for a fight with Logan Paul

The bout could take place in February 2026

Former world boxing champion Tyson Fury may step back into the ring—this time for a showdown against blogger and wrestler Logan Paul.

Details: According to Boxing Reports, both sides are already in negotiations for an exhibition bout that could be staged in February 2026.

Two possible venues are being considered—Las Vegas (USA) or Saudi Arabia. The fight, according to preliminary information, will take place under modified rules using 8-ounce gloves, promising a faster pace and greater spectacle.

Tyson Fury previously retired after two defeats to Usyk, finishing his career with 34 wins (24 by knockout), 2 losses, and one draw. His potential opponent, Logan Paul, has fought just twice in the boxing ring—beating Dillon Danis and losing to Deji Olatunji.

Reminder: The bout between Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul has been cancelled.