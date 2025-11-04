Disappointment! Official: Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul fight will not take place

Gervonta faces serious trouble.

Jake Paul will be given a new opponent.

Details: It was announced today that the exhibition bout between Gervonta Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) and video blogger Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs), originally set for November 14, has been officially canceled after Davis was accused of violent assault against his ex-girlfriend.

The fight itself is reportedly still expected to happen, but it will be moved to December, and the search for a new opponent for Paul is already underway.

As for the alleged assault by Gervonta, it is known that on the morning of October 27 he stormed into Tootsies, a men's club in Miami where she worked as a waitress. He attacked her in the VIP area, grabbed her, choked her, and dragged her down the stairs through the kitchen and out the back exit. He then beat her in the parking garage, striking her in the back of the head while she screamed and pleaded for help.

Read also: Tottenham vs Copenhagen: Can Copenhagen put up a fight away from home?

The woman's lawyers are demanding financial compensation and are also insisting on a jury trial.

Jake Paul has already responded to the news, stating that he considers Gervonta Davis "trash" and is ready to fight any other boxer in just 10 days. Paul is especially eager to see Ryan Garcia in the ring.

Reminder: Boxing descends into chaos in Germany as heavyweight fight ends in mass brawl