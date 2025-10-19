Boxing descends into chaos in Germany as heavyweight fight ends in mass brawl

Brutality erupts in the boxing ring

39-year-old Venezuelan heavyweight Luis Jose Marin Garcia (17–11–1, 12 KOs) pulled off a stunning upset at Hamburg's Wandsbeker Sporthalle. In the final, tenth round, he delivered a devastating knockout to local favorite Albon Pervizaj (19–2, 14 KOs), turning the ring into the scene of a massive brawl.

Details: Pervizaj was confidently controlling the fight and, in the closing moments, looked to deliver a spectacular finish in front of his home crowd. But Garcia stayed composed and caught him flush with a counter left hook, rocking the German and following up with a pinpoint combination—sending Pervizaj crashing to the canvas. Despite the knockdown, the referee allowed the bout to continue, but just seconds later, Pervizaj collapsed again after another relentless attack from the Venezuelan.

As soon as the fight was stopped, chaos erupted in the ring as teams and fans clashed in a wild melee. Medical staff provided immediate assistance to Pervizaj right there in the ring.

In an incredible heavyweight battle, an upset actually occurs in the final round!‼️

Luis Jose Marin Garcia (17-11-1) 🇻🇪 delivers a thunderous stoppage of Albon Pervizaj (19-2) 🇩🇪 in Hamburg, Germany.

Pervizaj requires immediate medical attention, and afterward, the foreign team… pic.twitter.com/dIpqQLBYVj — Permante (@PermantexG) October 18, 2025

