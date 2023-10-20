Need ascend to a higher level. An NHL superstar has commented on the underwhelming start

RU RU NG NG
Hockey news Today, 18:50
"Edmonton Oilers" captain Connor McDavid commented after their defeat to the "Philadelphia Flyers" (1:4) in an NHL regular season match.

"I believe that we all need to step up to another level. We haven't reached that level yet this season. Fortunately for us, it's only been four games, but nonetheless, it's already four games. It's time to showcase our best and start delivering strong performances," Connor McDavid's remarks were cited by the official NHL website.

The "Edmonton Oilers" have suffered three losses in four games. Their sole victory came against "Nashville." Connor McDavid has accumulated six points in these four matches, including two goals and four assists.

It's widely recognized that the captain of Edmonton has the potential for more. In the previous season, Connor McDavid amassed a remarkable 153 points (64 goals and 89 assists), setting a record for the NHL in the 21st century. McDavid is a five-time winner of the Art Ross Trophy, despite having played only eight full seasons in the NHL.

